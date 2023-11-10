Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    November 9: Unni Mukundan to star in political drama; first motion poster out

    Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan released the title poster of the movie ' November 9 ' on Thursday. The movie is directed by Pradeep M Nair.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan released the title poster of his next film 'November 9' on Thursday. The makers of the movie announced the first motion poster on their social media platforms.

    The movie is directed by Pradeep M Nair and is produced by Sharif Mohammad and Abdul Khaddaf under the banner of Cubes Entertainments. The video begins by showing things related to the Kerala government, the Supreme Court, an Indian map, and an unborn child. Then, it concludes with visuals of the Babri Masjid. More information about the film has not been released. 

     

    The motion look poster of the movie 'Marco' was released on October 2. The movie is directed by Haneef Adeni. The film was produced by Shareef Mohammad and Abdul Gadhaf. The movie will be released in 2024. Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan is also ready to play the role of an IVF specialist doctor in his upcoming movie 'Get Set Baby'. The makers of the movie have announced the first-look poster on social media. The movie will be directed by Vinay Govind.

    The Meppadiyan actor will also be seen in Jai Ganesh, and the film will go on floors today. The movie marks director Ranjith Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. The details will be available once the film goes on floors.

