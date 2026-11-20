Shivarajkumar's 1995 cult classic Om created Kannada cinema history by becoming the first film to cross the ₹10 crore box-office mark. Discover the milestone that changed Sandalwood's box-office journey.

Kannada cinema has many successful movies. However there are certain movies which are still popular in recent times. One such film is ‘Om’ featuring Shivarajkumar as the lead star. This movie was released on May 19, 1995.

With a production budget of only Rs. 75 Lakh, it made an incredible box office collection of Rs. 10 Crore. Considering the time, making such an impressive amount in a Kannada film was a remarkable feat. As well as this, the film became one of the first few Kannada films to cross the milestone of Rs. 10 crore.

Unconventional Direction

‘Om’ was directed, written by Upendra. It was produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar. The film starred Shivarajkumar, Prema and Srishanthi. The music composed by Hamsalekha was one of the highlights. The film was very different with a non-linear, flash back style. The love story mixed with the gang war, underworld and intense emotions in the characters made it extremely popular.

Real Life Rowdies

Another interesting aspect of this film was that certain real world people who were associated with the underworld took part in the film. This made people even more curious to watch the movie. The realistic storytelling and characters in the film also led to it gaining popularity.

Repeated Release over 550 Times

Even after many years, this film continues to be popular. It has been repeatedly released in theatres and ‘Om’ has become extremely popular. It is said that the film has been re-released in theatres over 550 times. Hence this film finds a mention in the Limca Book of Records.

In 2015, the satellite or television rights for this film were sold for around 10 crore.

Ongoing Popularity of ‘Om’

Despite the fact that it has been over three decades since the film was released, it is still extremely popular. Shivarajkumar’s performance, unconventional direction by Upendra, music by Hamsalekha and compelling storyline make it still unforgettable to fans.