Amid the Cocktail 2 buzz, Kriti Sanon's old audition video has surfaced on the internet. In the video, we can see a young Kriti saying no to two-piece scenes. On the contrary, she is now slaying every swimsuit scene in her upcoming movie. Keep reading to know more.

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved and celebrated actors who is taking away one breath at a time with her stunning looks as Alley in her upcoming film Cocktail 2. Yes, the actress is looking fresh as a daisy, flaunting bohemian looks each time. From two-pieces to cute frill skirts and hair accessories, one should take a cue from her to elevate their style.

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Kriti Sanon's Old Audition Video Goes Viral

Meanwhile, amid the Cocktail 2 buzz an old video of the actress has surfaced on the internet. Yes, an old audition video of the star giving her introduction video is now going viral. In the video, a young Kriti says, "Hi, I am Kriti Sanon, I am 5’9.” She is later asked if she is available on the mentioned audition dates. Kriti is also seen flaunting her model/artist profiles confidently in the video. When asked if she can swim, she responds, “yes” and further adds, “but I am not comfortable in a two-piece.”

Take a look at the video here

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Well, the video is almost 10 years old, and now we can see the star effortlessly donning two-piece looks in style. Her role in the upcoming film has already created a buzz. Kriti's looks, style, dialogue delivery, and facial expression truly stand out in the film. Cocktail 2 also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. Rashmika's role also looks very refreshing and vibrant.

Cocktail 2 is all set to release on June 19, 2026.