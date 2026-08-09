Mahesh Bhatt has opened up about his darling granddaughter Raha Kapoor and whom she reminds him of. Keep scrolling to know more.

Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most celebrated and acclaimed filmmakers this industry has ever seen. He is not only known for his cinema but also for his witty remarks and bold opinions. Now, apart from being an artist, he is also a grandfather to lovely Raha Kapoor - daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Now, in a recent interview, Bhatt opened up about his bond with Raha, who she reminds him of, and much more.

Mahesh Bhatt On Grand Daughter Raha

Talking about Raha to Times Of India, Bhatt said, “She'll outdistance Ranbir Kapoor and Alia by miles. She's different. She has a different vibe. When she comes, the whole house becomes hostage to her energy. For those few hours, she becomes the centre of everything.” Bhatt also shared that Raha reminds him of a younger Pooja Bhatt and said, "I recently went with Neetu (Kapoor) to her school for her Grandparents' Day. Soni was in Istanbul. We were walking through a cloud of soap bubbles. I was holding Raha's hand while Neetu was holding the other. It was a beautiful moment. That was something which I remember doing with only Pooja. It brought back memories of walking with Pooja when she was little. Suddenly, time collapsed. She is a vibrant version of Pooja. (Eventually) The same kind of family.”

Alia Bhatt On Ranbir-Raha's Bond

In a podcast with Jay Shetty, Alia spoke about her husband's bond with her daughter, she said, "When he looks at Raha, there are stars in his eyes. Of course, (that’s true) for any parents. But when I see it, because I’ve known Ranbir before and I know him now, I see the difference. I see the difference in the way he is with people, you know, as a father. He’s just so sort of full. It’s not like he was ever edgy. He always had a very calm demeanour, but there’s a fullness which I experienced first-hand and that I see on a daily basis, and it’s actually really sweet and special to watch their conversations."