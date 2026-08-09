Actor Govinda recalls his first meeting with Rajesh Khanna on the set of 'Swarg', describing him as 'decent'. He praised Khanna and Dharmendra, saying they focused on their craft rather than building an image and had a 'divine' quality.

Actor Govinda has recalled his first meeting with late superstar Rajesh Khanna and spoken about the qualities that, in his view, set Khanna and Dharmendra apart from other stars. Speaking to ANI, Govinda said the two legendary actors focused on their craft rather than deliberately managing or constructing a public image.

Govinda's first meeting with Rajesh Khanna

Govinda said he first met Rajesh Khanna during the shooting of the 1990 movie 'Swarg'. 'Swarg' is a blockbuster 1990 Indian family drama film directed by David Dhawan. The movie stands out as a highly emotional and memorable classic of 1990s Bollywood cinema, bringing together legendary superstar Rajesh Khanna, comedic icon Govinda, and the charming Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

Recalling the encounter, he described Khanna as "very decent and innocent" and remembered him asking, "Govind, why aren't you where you should be?"

Govinda said he responded by expressing his belief that everyone has a predetermined place and destiny. He recalled telling Khanna, "Kaka, God has already decided everything. He knows the height and limits of every tree, and he knows where each tree should be planted. We are all part of this beautiful garden."

He recalled that Khanna then asked, "Do you think you are happy with what you have been given? Very nice". Govinda said he answered "yes" and described Khanna as "a very loving person."

'Something divine about them'

Discussing Khanna's later career phase, when his films were no longer achieving the same level of success, Govinda said he believed people who could look beyond themselves possessed a different quality. He connected that quality with what he described as a divine presence.

"Tell me, how many sadhus, saints, mahatmas or fakirs have you seen? Show me one sadhu, one mahatma whose face looks like Rajesh Khanna or Dharmendra. There was something divine about them," Govinda said. He added that he believed God had given both actors something special "in their character and in their soul."

According to Govinda, this quality contributed to their appeal, with their faces, performances and voices leaving a distinct impact. "I feel very fortunate that I received the support and affection of all these great people," he said.

'Their work itself created their image'

Govinda also spoke about Khanna's limited interaction with the media and the stories that emerged about him over the years. Responding to the observation that newer journalists subsequently wrote about the superstar, Govinda said, "That was bound to happen. When the time comes, these things happen."

Speaking specifically about Khanna and Dharmendra's approach to stardom, Govinda said the two actors planned and executed their professional work carefully. He said they became major stars through their work and did not consciously construct an image for themselves.

"There was Dharam ji and there was Rajesh Khanna ji. They planned their work very well and executed it properly, which is why they became such big stars," he said. Govinda continued, "They never got involved in deliberately creating an image for themselves. They concentrated on their work. Their work itself created their image."

Govinda on his comeback

On the work front, Govinda is promoting his upcoming film Roopa with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The project marks his comeback to films after several years. Govinda has said that being written off in the past only made him stronger and described his repeated returns as "destiny."

"Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, 'Now he won't appear in films anymore.' But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I've envisioned, something people may not even imagine, and works its magic," he said.

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja', in which he played a double role. He also appeared in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.' (ANI)