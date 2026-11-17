Robert Pattinson is here to stay! No, for real. He stole James Bond's casting, and now he is coming after your jobs, faster than AI. Don't believe us? You will believe these memes, though.

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond! Deep breaths for everyone, and how? The sharp, suave, and stunner in his own way, Twilight's Edward has roped in another banger role. After Batman, we thought his era for ‘stealing’ iconic roles was done. But we were so wrong. One of the most loved and celebrated stars of all time. He has given innumerable roles that fans cherish to date. He brings absolute charisma on the big screen. With back-to-back notable performances, now, he is all set to steal everyone's heart as James Bond.

Robert As New James Bond!

As soon as his new look as Bond was released, fans went crazy for all the right reasons. ‘What is it that Robert cannot do?’ They asked. Now, we know he can literally steal everyone's job. He is melting into each character like a candle that is born to burn, and we are not complaining. As soon as this news went viral, fans started making memes, light-hearted ones, and so on!

Meme Fest Takes Over the Internet!

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About the Movie!

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that Robert Pattinson will star as the new James Bond in the upcoming Bond 26 movie. Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) is directing the film.