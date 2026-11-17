Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that Call Me Bae Season 2, starring Ananya Panday, will premiere on December 17. The upcoming eight-episode season follows Bae's journey as she navigates professional challenges and a complex love life.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Actress Ananya Panday-starrer series 'Call Me Bae' is back with another season. The makers have finally revealed the release date, announcing that the second instalment will premiere on December 17. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and headlined by Ananya Panday, 'Call Me Bae' Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment

The OTT platform Amazon Prime Video announced the date of 'Call Me Bae' Season 2 on Tuesday. They shared a video of Ananya Panday featuring her iconic dialogue from the series, "I am Bae, I am here to slay, eat, love and pray. Seize the day."

The eight-episode series returns with its unique blend of humor, glamor, and friendship, as Bae's love life takes a messier turn than ever, putting her heart, and her Behen Code, to the test. Created by Ishita Moitra, the series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair, and Nittal Chandarana.

The new season brings back its ensemble cast, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead, with Shruti Kamal Haasan joining the series, along with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

The upcoming season will focus on Bae's (Ananya) journey as her own news show finally goes on air. While this brings her fame and attention, it also brings new challenges in both her personal and work life. In the second season, Bae's life becomes more complicated when her ex-husband returns. At the same time, she also finds herself getting distracted by her charming boss. This leaves her confused as she struggles to balance her feelings and her growing career. Her close group of friends will also face problems in the new season. The arrival of a "Nayi Behen" in their circle will start creating tension among the group. Season 1 premiered in 2024. The next instalment will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)