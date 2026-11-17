Prince William surprised Mumbaikars by taking the wheel of an electric rickshaw, with Kate Middleton seated behind him. The unusual royal ride took place during their Mumbai visit for the 2026 Earthshot Prize

Prince William gave Mumbai residents an unexpected sight on November 17, when he swapped his usual royal transport for an electric rickshaw. The Prince of Wales was seen driving the three-wheeler himself, while his wife, Kate Middleton, enjoyed the ride from the back seat.

The couple's unusual arrival at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Promenade quickly became a talking point, with videos and photographs of the moment attracting attention online.

For a royal couple accustomed to travelling in luxury cars and official vehicles, the sight of William taking charge of an electric auto-rickshaw offered a refreshing change during their India visit.

Why Did Prince William Drive An Electric Rickshaw In Mumbai?

The electric rickshaw ride was not just a fun addition to the royal couple's Mumbai itinerary. William and Kate were in the city to meet the 15 finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative founded by the Prince of Wales.

The meeting took place ahead of the sixth edition of the prestigious awards, which recognise innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest environmental challenges.

Interestingly, the electric three-wheeler driven by William was manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which is also among this year's Earthshot Prize finalists. The company's inclusion highlighted the role of electric mobility in making transportation more sustainable and reducing pollution.

The royal couple's choice of transport therefore carried a message beyond the novelty of seeing a British prince driving an Indian-style auto.

Prince William's Rs 15,000 Crore Wealth Makes The Ride Even More Interesting

The unusual Mumbai appearance has also drawn attention because of Prince William's reported wealth. According to estimates highlighted in the original report, his fortune is around Rs 15,000 crore.

Despite his royal status and access to luxury transportation, William appeared comfortable getting behind the wheel of an electric three-wheeler, with Kate joining him for the ride.

The couple's Mumbai engagements have included several opportunities to experience everyday Indian life. A day earlier, they played gully cricket with schoolchildren at Ballard Estate, where cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also joined them. They subsequently enjoyed kulhad chai at a roadside tea stall.

From cricket and cutting chai to an electric rickshaw ride, William and Kate's Mumbai visit has offered several memorable moments beyond traditional royal engagements.