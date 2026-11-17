The Tamil song 'Varuvaaiy,' composed by Devan Ekambaram and featuring vocalist Susha, has made history as the first Tamil track to earn a nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards, representing India on the global stage in 2027.

Tamil Song Varuvaaiy Makes History with 69th Grammy Award Nomination

Tamil independent music has made its mark on the global stage, with the song ‘Varuvaaiy’ earning a nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards. The song has become the first-ever Tamil song to receive a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category, giving India a place in the 2027 awards. Composed and sung by Devan Ekambaram, ‘Varuvaaiy’ also features vocals by Subhiksha Rangarajan, popularly known as Susha. The nomination marks the first Grammy recognition for both artists. It is also India’s sole representation at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Following the announcement of the nominations on November 16, Devan shared his happiness over the recognition on his Instagram account. The Indian-American composer and playback singer also spoke about the importance of the nomination for Tamil music and Bharathiyar’s work. Sharing his reaction, he wrote, “I’m so thrilled, proud and honored to share that VARUVAAIY has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 69th Grammy Awards. Not only for me and @sushasings, but this is such a special moment because it’s the very 1st Tamil Song to ever be nominated and am so happy it’s a BHARATHIAR song. Thank you to all the members of the Recording Academy for this incredible recognition.”

In another post, Devan spoke about receiving his first Grammy nomination alongside several international music stars, including Angélique Kidjo, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and Burna Boy. He also looked back at his journey in independent Tamil music, which began in 1998. “Getting my very 1st Grammy Nomination along side legends like Angélique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams & Shakira and Burna Boy is so surreal. Today is such a special day for Tamil, BHARATHIAR and Carnatic music." "Ive been creating independent Tamil music since 1998 and each project lead me to something else and this 29 year journey has been so fulfilling. Though most of you know me as a singer, the composer and producer in me has been longing for years and years for a moment like this and Nov 16th 2026 will be an unforgettable day here on as it’s the day I finally got recognized for my music and am officially a GRAMMY Nominee @sushasings," he added

Susha, who is also part of the song, has trained in Carnatic classical music and later studied jazz at the University of Toronto. Her music draws from Carnatic traditions, jazz and contemporary sounds. Meanwhile, Shashwat Sachdev’s music for ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ failed to secure a nomination at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 7 pm ET (4 pm PT).