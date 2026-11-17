Yoga guru Baba Ramdev inaugurated the Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav in Gonda, organized by the Chitrakoot Balaji Trust. The event will continue until November 25, with discourses by Rajan Ji Maharaj and a scheduled visit by CM Yogi Adityanath.

Baba Ramdev Inaugurates Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav in Gonda District

Baba Ramdev attended the Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav at Jaiprabha village in Gonda on Tuesday. It was organised by Alok Das Ji Maharaj, the President of Chitrakoot Balaji Trust. The Shri Ram Katha Mahotsav was inaugrated in the presence of Baba Ramdev and other prominent saints of India. After the inauguration, Baba Ramdev praised Alok Das Ji Maharaj for bringing pride to Gonda and the nation. He also expressed his happiness on the upcoming scheduled arrival of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the event on November 20.

While talking to the media, Baba Ramdev said, "This young saint has established the pride of Gonda not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the entire country today. So, to bless Alok Das ji and with the presence of all the top saints of the country at this successful event of the Katha, on the 20th we are dedicating a person to our revered Mahant Yogi Adityanath ji Maharaj ji, the successful and dynamic Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who is the pride of our Sanatan and the pride of the nation." "I urge everyone to take the benefit of this Katha here with their entire family and establish the essence of Ram, Krishna, and Shiva in your life. Our very best wishes," added Ramdev. The Shri Ram Katha will be held till November 25. It is organised by Chitrakoot Balaji Trust. The katha will be recited by Rajan Ji Maharaj.