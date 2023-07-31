Nora Fatehi Vs Jacqueline: 'Thank God' actress claims Fernandez and others destroyed her reputation

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi hit back at Jacqueline Fernandez in a defamation case, saying she was 'made a scapegoat'. She also denies ties with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and tells the court Jacqueline and many others ruined her reputation.

Nora Fatehi recorded her testimony in the defamation case she filed against actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday (July 31) . Fatehi stated that she was made a 'scapegoat' in a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and had nothing to do with the others involved. “They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist (Sukesh) and included my name in an ongoing criminal case to divert attention away from them," the actor said.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline is an alleged accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chandrasekhar. Nora Fatehi and Chahatt Khanna are witnesses in the extortion case against Chandrashekar, and the Delhi Police are investigating the matter.

Fatehi gave her statement to the magistrate by Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). She stated that her role in the case cost her job possibilities and reputation, causing her mental health problems. "I'm filing this case because of the ongoing ED case involving con artist Sukesh, with which I have nothing to do, and I don't know these people," Fatehi explained.

"I was invited to be the keynote speaker at an event." In this situation, I was made a scapegoat in the media to protect certain people's reputations, since I am an outsider and I am alone in this nation," she continued.

The actress also wishes to be compensated for any harm done to her "career and reputation, which I've worked tirelessly to build over the last eight years." Nora, a person of interest in the money laundering investigation against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, filed a defamation complaint against Jacqueline, who is also reportedly implicated in the case, on December 12, last year.

Fatehi alleged in her appeal that her competitor actor and the media firms "were acting in collusion with each other."

"A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ensure the complainant's financial, social, and personal downfall was hatched and enacted by the said action," according to Fatehi's appeal.

Fatehi will appear in three films: 'Madgaon Express,' 'Matka,' and '100%'.

