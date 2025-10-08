The creators of Thamma have released a new song from the film, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka," featuring Nora Fatehi. Previously, the creators released the music video "Tum Mere Na Huye," which starred Rashmika Mandanna, and it drew mixed reactions.

The makers of Thamma have released a new song from the film, titled "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka," which features none other than Bollywood's dance queen, Nora Fatehi. Sachin-Jigar wrote the song, which Rashmeet Kaur sings. Previously, the creators released the music video "Tum Mere Na Huye," which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, and it drew mixed reactions.



Nora Fatehi Impresses Netizens

However, social media users are very impressed with Nora's dance moves. A netizen remarked, "Better than Rashmika Mandanna (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "It’s so good 😍I’m streaming in 4 devices 🤭😻nobody performs like you Nora Jaan. You’re so graceful, mashaallah (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Sexiest moves 🔥🔥🔥 killing it goddess Nora (sic)." Check out the comments below...

While talking about the song, Nora stated, "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka was an absolute thrill to perform. Feeling every beat and knowing the audience would want to groove along made it so exciting. This song is completely explosive and continues the era of high-energy performances and iconic Bollywood glamour — the same spirit the audience has always loved seeing from me. The choreography is powerful, the hook step is catchy, and every moment on set felt like moving to the heartbeat of the music itself."

Thamma is scheduled to be released on October 21, 2025, over the Diwali weekend. The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. As part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film is expected to have a strong box office debut.