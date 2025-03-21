Throwback Photos: Nora Fatehi to Disha Patani – Check out 7 Bollywood divas then and now

Read Full Gallery

Many Bollywood divas, once looking ordinary, have transformed into beauty icons through hard work. Their old pictures will surprise you compared to their glamorous present.

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is counted among the beautiful actresses today. She has made millions of people crazy with her captivating performances. She has made a name for herself as one of Bollywood's best dancers. But if you see Nora's throwback picture, it will be difficult to recognize her. She used to be a model. But she wasn't as beautiful as she is today.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is also counted among the beautiful heroines of Bollywood. She remains in the headlines every day for her photos. Millions of fans are crazy about her captivating style. But if you see her throwback picture, she had a very simple look. You will see a world of difference between Disha Patani now and then.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Fans are crazy about her smile and style. She debuted in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2. Her work was praised in Marjaavaan. The actress's next film is 'Tadap' in which she will be seen with Ahan Shetty. Tara Sutaria looks very ordinary before as she is beautiful now. This picture can give an idea.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey started her career with the film Student of the Year 2. Since this film, Ananya has not looked back. It will be difficult to recognize this beautiful and cute actress's throwback picture.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has made a different identity with her very first film. She is one of the beautiful and fit heroines of Bollywood today. But there was a time when you could not recognize her. Her weight used to be 96 kg. Looking at her throwback photo, you can say how she will be able to become a heroine in Bollywood. But with her hard work, Sara not only made herself glamorous, but is also mastering acting.



sonakshi sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was as ordinary as she is beautiful today. Her weight was very high. 'Dabangg Girl' had to work hard to fit herself. Before coming to films, Sonakshi weighed around 96 kg. Sonakshi is also going to make her digital debut this year. She will be seen in Amazon Prime's web series Fallen. In which she will play the role of a strong police officer.

Sonam kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known as a style icon in the industry. She stepped into Bollywood in the year 2007 and her style has changed a lot in the last 13 years. Anil Kapoor's daughter used to look very simple before. But she keeps experimenting with her style continuously. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Check out first salaries of 8 Bollywood superstars

Latest Videos