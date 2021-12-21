Nora Fatehi-Guru Randhawa dating rumours: Actress twerks sexily in Dance Meri Rani [WATCH]

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi's new song Dance Meri Rani has been out. The chemistry between the rumoured couple is minddblowing. Take a look at the entire video of Dance Meri Rani right here.

Finally, the wait is over for all fans of Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi. The dance video of the rumoured couple has come online, and the name of the song is Dance Meri Rani. It has left everyone impressed. Nora is seen twerking sensuously. The song has impressed everyone, and the crackling chemistry between Nora and Guru has left everyone stunned. The peppy number surely shall be the anthem of 2021.

Talking about the song it has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been crooned by Guru and Zahrah S Khan who had last sung Nora's song Kusu Kusu.

Nora had earlier told SpotboyE that as an artist she always strives to deliver diverse content that impresses the audience. The public today is very aware, so it is very important that they are treated with something new and interesting always. She is grateful to all the love people across the world showered on 'Nach Meri Rani', and she felt responsible to her audience to take Dance Meri Rani to one step higher and hence they have ensured to present an amalgamation of cultures, aesthetics and foot-tapping tunes making the song audio as well as a visual treat.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa had earlier said in a media statement that they were trying to get into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It's a foot-tapping number that has been picturized very interestingly. This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour.

Earlier this month, rumours were doing roundabouts that Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa are in a relationship. The duo was seen at a beach in Goa post which fans started thinking that they were dating.

