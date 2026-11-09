Sunita Ahuja expressed confidence in a reunion with actor Govinda after 40 years of marriage, stating 'nobody can separate us' amidst dating rumours involving Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Sunita Ahuja stands firm on her 40-year marriage to actor Govinda. No one can break them apart — even as dating rumors involving actress Komal Rani Swarnkar swirl online. Public fallout has been messy. Yet Ahuja insists a full reunion with her husband is only a matter of time.

Trouble spilled into the open during the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati festival. Govinda arrived at the pandal alongside Swarnkar, his co-star in the upcoming film Roopa. Ahuja made her visit completely separately. Paparazzi quickly noticed the distance, sparking media speculation about a split that forced both sides to react publicly.

'Nobody Can Separate Us': The Full Statement

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ahuja confronted the rumors head-on. She believes their four-decade bond will survive this rough patch, regardless of the current noise. Her confidence stays unshaken.

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"Of course, we will see; why won't we? Right now, the time isn't in our favour, and you can't fight time. It's a 40-year-old marriage; why won't it sustain? It's fine; he's doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work, but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I've left it all to the Almighty. Apart from God, I don't ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him, and me, God will bless us with that," she said.

He used to treat her as the family's 'ghar ki laxmi' — taking her out to buy gold and jewellery in better days. Ahuja still holds tightly to those memories. She expects peace to prevail eventually.

Temple Appeal and Counter-Claims

40 years — that is how long this couple has built their life together. Visiting the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, Ahuja turned directly to fans and well-wishers for emotional backing during this ordeal.

"All Gen Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right. My home is falling apart for no reason," she said at the temple, showing her distress openly before the cameras.

Komal Rani Swarnkar fired back on her Instagram Story, flatly denying any role in breaking up the veteran actor's home. "Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house," Swarnkar wrote. She accused Ahuja of airing private family disputes online for attention, while denying any romantic link with her co-star.

Govinda's Stance and the Path Forward

Govinda denied the allegations outright. His professional connection with Swarnkar remains strictly about work, he insisted, warning the media against dragging his private marital life into baseless gossip.

Public mudslinging has not shattered Ahuja's resolve. She believes temporary rumors cannot erase forty years of commitment.

Where does the marriage go from here? With public statements traded from both sides, real resolution will require quiet, private conversations. For now, Ahuja refuses to give up on her marriage — putting her trust in time and faith.