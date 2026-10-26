Govinda has broken his silence on cheating allegations made by his wife,Sunita Ahuja, hinting that someone is influencing her statements. In a recent interview, Govinda stated he would "keep dodging her claims" to allow those influencing her to get "dizzy".

Govinda finally spoke out. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, levelled cheating allegations against him. Now, the veteran actor hints at external forces manipulating and influencing her public statements. He shared his perspective in recent interview.

Infidelity claims against Govinda have rocked headlines for months. Sunita Ahuja made several public statements. In January 2026, Sunita called 2025 "disastrous" – blaming constant rumours of Govinda's alleged affair.

Govinda on External Influence

“There comes a time in every household that your close ones can't see beyond you. They get manipulated and influenced,” Govinda told ABP Live. The actor directly addressed claims someone influenced his wife. This isn't his first time raising this. In January 2026, he told ANI, “Sometimes, the family comes under the influence of someone's well-planned conspiracy. Not everyone is Govinda.”

Govinda admits long-standing fears about this exact situation. “It's in my nature not to expose someone so that they start feeling embarrassed. I said seven to eight years ago that I'd go through something like this. Now, we're all caught in that same loop,” he explained.

“I'll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That's when they'll realise they've messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I'm not falling into their trap,” declared Govinda. He plans a strategy of restraint against these ongoing accusations.

He stands firm. Govinda refuses to be drawn into a public spat.

Why this stance? “I'm not focusing on what people are saying because that's just a phase they're going through. Everybody's reacting this way across the country, especially ladies. I never object to ladies' reactions. I keep quiet and respectful because I know that if I do, once this phase is over, the wounds will remain. I don't want to cast any doubt on my behaviour, unless someone forces me to,” Govinda asserted.

Even with this friction, Govinda credits his wife. “I have eaten so much into her luck that whatever name and respect I've earned is because of my mother's blessings, and my wife, because of whom I've never looked back. So, she's been lucky for me,” he said. Sunita has been key to his success.