Actor Noah Wyle, best known for his role as Dr. John Carter in 'ER', will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 9. The felicitation by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has been celebrated by fans as 'well deserved'.

In recognition of his contributions to cinema, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has decided to felicitate Noah Wyle with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

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As per Variety, Noah's Hollywod Walk of Fame ceremony will be held on April 9. The update has left his fans extremely happy. "Well deserved for Noah Wyle--a true talent finally getting his flowers," a social media user commented. "So deserved," another netizen wrote on X. Wyle is best known for his long-running role as Dr. John Carter on the NBC medical drama ER (1994-2009), a character he essayed for 15 seasons.

About the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark and tourist attraction that was first established in 1960 and has since installed over 2,000 stars along Hollywood Boulevard Vine Street honouring several celebrities in movies, television, music, radio, theater and sports. The Walk of Fame is made up of six categories including motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live performance, and sports entertainment.

The Selection Process and Cost

Earlier speaking with People, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez shared that the nominee must have "longevity in the field of entertainment," meaning five years or more working in the industry, and have earned awards or nominations. Notably, it costs money to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! In addition to a USD 250 fee to submit an application, there is also a sponsorship fee of USD 75,000 upon selection, which pays for the creation and installation of the star as well as maintenance of the Walk of Fame, as per an article published by PEOPLE in 2024.

They also have to do philanthropic work. "They have to give back to the community," she explains. "And it could be anywhere. It could be overseas as long as they do philanthropic work."

From Chris Hemsworth to Garrett Morris and Michael B. Jordan, many celebrities have been honoured with the famous star over the years. (ANI)