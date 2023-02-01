Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘No food, bed or bathroom': Aaliya Siddiqui's advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family 'tortured' her

    Rizwan Siddiquee, the advocate for actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, has alleged that the actor and his family members attempted everything possible to remove his client from their home. Reportedly, Nawazuddin's mother filed a complaint against Aaliya over a property dispute.

    No food bed or bathroom Aaliya Siddiqui advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family tortured her RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Aaliya Siddiqui, the wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has previously alleged that she was being harassed at her house. Her lawyer has now claimed that the actor and his family have not supplied his client 'food, bed, bathroom to take a bath' in the previous week. Notably, Nawazuddin's mother complained to Aaliya over a property issue.

    Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has stated, "Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police threatened to arrest her and called her each day to the Police Station after sunset.

    Also Read: Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

    While Rizwan does not want to explicitly ascribe the police department's actions and failings to them, the reality remains that no police officer ever came to safeguard his client's rights, even after her modesty was insulted in front of the officers.

    “Not only her relationship with Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the Police Officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned. Yet the police officer did not act on the written complaint given by my client under Section 509 of IPC,” he said.

    Also Read: 'Mad respect': Urfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices

    No food, bed or bathroom given to Aaliya
    According to Rizwan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have guaranteed that his client has had no food, bed, or bathroom to wash in the previous seven days. "They have even stationed a swarm of male bodyguards surrounding my client and set CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is presently residing with her little children," he stated.

    Rizwan went on to say that the actor's family has even made it impossible for him to collect any signatures from his client to file relevant legal complaints against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family.

    He stated that despite being stopped and intimidated at numerous levels, and with no police officer coming to his client's rescue, they were able to secure Aaliya Siddiqui's signature for court proceedings, and multiple charges are being filed.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Budget 2023 Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talks about the entertainment industry expectations RBA

    Union Budget 2023: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talks about the entertainment industry’s expectations

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions be costly? Here's what we know RBA

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions to be costly?

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide RBA

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

    Pathaan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan revealed how they go to film sets each Monday as a 'labour class' vma

    'Pathaan' Success Bash: SRK say stars dress well for events but go to film sets like 'labour class'

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2023 Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree with black and gold border know finance ministers previous attires gcw

    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree with black and gold border

    Union Budget 2023 Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talks about the entertainment industry expectations RBA

    Union Budget 2023: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talks about the entertainment industry’s expectations

    Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre? AJR

    Budget 2023: What is Guillotine, how does it help the Centre?

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2023; here's what to expect - adt

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2023; here's what to expect

    India United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET details here gcw

    India, United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon