Grammy nominated singer Angie Stone passes away in a tragic car crash aged 63; Read on

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone, widely recognized for her soulful voice, the hit song Wish I Didn’t Miss You, and her early involvement with the pioneering all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence, tragically passed away in a car accident early Saturday. She was 63.

According to music producer Walter Millsap III, who shared the news via email with The Associated Press, Stone was traveling back to Atlanta from Alabama when the vehicle she was in lost control, flipped over, and was subsequently hit by a big rig around 4 a.m.

Her daughter, Diamond, confirmed the heartbreaking news through a Facebook post, expressing her grief by stating that her mother had passed away.

Stone had been scheduled to perform at the halftime show for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) men’s championship basketball game on Saturday. In her memory, CIAA Chaplain Pastor Jerome Barber requested a moment of silence.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker expressed deep sorrow over the loss, emphasizing how Stone’s talent, passion, and presence had been a source of strength and inspiration.

Veteran promoter Van Silk also confirmed her passing in a statement to AllHipHop. He recalled receiving a call from her team informing him of her death. Initially, he assumed it was related to her ongoing kidney dialysis treatments but later learned it was due to the fatal car accident. Silk mentioned that there were nine people in the Sprinter van returning from a show in Alabama when the tragedy occurred. He reflected on his close connection with Stone, sharing that they frequently exchanged messages or calls in the mornings.

Stone’s career as a solo artist took off in 1999 with the release of Black Diamond, an album she named after her daughter. Beyond music, she also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as The Hot Chick (2002) and the Kevin Hart comedy Ride Along (2014), showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

