Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie

Malayalam actress Nivetha Thomas, who made her debut in "Veruthe Alla Bharya", has stunned fans with her dramatic weight gain. The actress, who has been active in Tamil and Telugu films, appeared at a promotion event for her upcoming Telugu movie "35 Chinna Katha Kadu" looking unrecognizable in a saree.

Fans took to social media to express their surprise, with many asking if she had gained weight and making body-shaming comments. Some even speculated that her weight gain might be due to an illness.

However, it has been revealed that Nivetha's transformation is for her role as a mother in the movie "35 Chinna Katha Kadu". She plays the character Saraswati, and the actress has stated that she loved the story and believes she has done justice to the character.

"35 Chinna Katha Kadu" is directed by Nanda Kishore and features a cast including Gautami, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyraj, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Ananya, Arun Dev, and Krishna Teja. The movie is produced by S Originals, Suresh Productions, and Waltair Productions, with music by Vivek Sagar.

The film is set to release on September 9. Nivetha's dramatic transformation and the comments surrounding it about body shaming is a reflection of the pressures faced by actresses to maintain a certain physical appearance.

