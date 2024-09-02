Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singer Suchitra claims actress Rima Kallingal hosted rave parties, questions her women empowerment advocacy

    Singer Suchitra accuses Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal of hosting drug-fueled parties, impacting her career and contradicting her women's empowerment advocacy.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:13 PM IST
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Singer Suchitra has dropped a bombshell by accusing Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal of throwing parties that involved drug abuse, which allegedly took a toll on her career. The explosive allegations surfaced in a viral interview clip, where Suchitra claims that Rima's parties featured drug use, has gone viral and sparked heated discussion on social media.

    In the interview shared by SS Music, Suchitra asserts that Rima's parties were a major factor in her career struggles. She questions Rima's hypocrisy, citing her advocacy for women's empowerment while allegedly hosting parties where both men and women engaged in substance use.

    “If Rima Kallingal’s career was affected, it was majorly due to the parties she has conducted. Certain things should never be used at a party, not even at an adult party. Kochi raids all happened at Rima Kallingal and her then-boyfriend Aashiq Abu, right?”, she asked. 

    Suchitra expresses shock at Rima's alleged involvement, revealing that she learned about it through news articles and firsthand accounts from Malayalam singers who attended the parties.

    “Nobody is asking Rima this question whether you decided on yourself to be someone who talks for women empowerment. At the parties conducted at Rima’s house, you know how many girls have been partying with substance use? Even guys also,” she added.

    These accusations have surfaced amid the ongoing #MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry after the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread sexual exploitation and discrimination among other issues in Malayalam film industry.
     

