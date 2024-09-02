Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' OTT rights sold to Netflix for THIS amount

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' created a buzz even before its release and the prequel was released three years ago and 'Pushpa' became a box office hit. The hype created by the first part has led Netflix to acquire the sequel for a huge sum. A couple of songs and a teaser have already been released and have become hits. The film, which was supposed to be released on August 15, has been postponed, indicating a grand release plan. The team says that they will deliver a good film even if it's late. All this indicates that the film is likely to create a huge hype upon its release. Allu Arjun's fans have high expectations from the film.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a budget of hundreds of crores. The production house has said that they have spent several times more on this film than the first part. Sequels are doing very well in the South Indian film industry. When the first films of 'Baahubali' and 'KGF' became blockbusters, the expectations for the second part were high. Accordingly, the sequels were released on a much larger scale. The same calculation is being done in the case of 'Pushpa'.

Pushpa Part-1 grossed a whopping Rs 350 crore. Accordingly, the sequel is being made on a multi-crore budget and is being released with a target collection of around Rs 1000 crore.

'Pushpa'-2 will hit the screens on December 6. The film has now found the best digital partners. Netflix has acquired the OTT rights to the film. Netflix has bought the rights to the Pushpa sequel for a whopping Rs 270 crore. This is the first time such a huge amount has been transacted in the Indian film industry. This is the first time a film has been bought for such a huge amount on OTT.

Netflix has acquired the OTT rights of 'Pushpa-2', which is being released as a pan-India film. Amazon Prime Video had acquired the first part of the film. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this part as well. Like the previous part, the fight between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil will thrill the audience this time too. 'Pushpa'-2' will hit the theaters on December 6. Seeing that the OTT rights of this film have been sold for such a huge amount even before the release of the film, it seems that the talk that the South Indian film industry is in trouble is far from true.

