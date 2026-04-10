Is Niveditha Gowda Planning Second Marriage? Instagram Post Triggers Speculation
Actress Niveditha Gowda is making waves online with her latest photoshoot in a green silk saree. The pictures have gone totally viral, and while fans are loving her look, many are also asking if she's planning to get married for a second time.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Niveditha Gowda green saree photoshoot
Niveditha Gowda, who is always in the news for one thing or another, has now set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot. Fans are totally mesmerised by her beauty, saying she looks like a goddess in this green silk saree.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Niveditha Gowda green saree photoshoot
In this close-up photo, Niveditha is seen smiling gently in her green saree and matching jewellery. Fans are going gaga over her expressive eyes. She shot these pictures at home, with poses that remind everyone of 'nature's beauty'.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Niveditha Gowda green saree photoshoot
Niveditha Gowda's new look is a huge hit with her fans. The comments section is flooded with thousands of likes and compliments. These pictures are now spreading like wildfire across all social media platforms.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Niveditha Gowda green saree photoshoot
After her divorce from Chandan Shetty, Niveditha has been focusing on her career and personal happiness. However, it has become a regular thing for netizens to start discussing marriage whenever she posts beautiful, dressed-up photos.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Niveditha Gowda green saree photoshoot
Right below these green saree photos, many people are leaving comments like, 'Are you getting ready for a second marriage?' and 'Who is the lucky guy?'. Others are simply wondering, 'What's the secret to your glow?'.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Niveditha Gowda green saree photoshoot
A few months ago, Niveditha and Chandan Shetty legally separated with mutual consent. Even after the divorce, Niveditha is confidently enjoying her life and connecting with fans through her travel and fashion videos.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Niveditha Gowda green saree photoshoot
Niveditha doesn't seem to be bothered by the trolls on social media and is confidently moving forward on her own path. For now, her 'green saree' look has created a whole new trend online.
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