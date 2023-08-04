Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Cattrall stuns ardent fanatics with 'And Just Like That' surprise appearance ahead of finale cameo

    Kim Cattrall surprised fans with a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That. Fans eagerly await her official return to the series. Kim Cattrall's cameo appearance is the sweetest gift for the fans of the show.

    Kim Cattrall stuns ardent fanatics with 'And Just Like That' surprise appearance ahead of finale cameo vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 8:18 AM IST

    The wait is finally over for Sex and the City fans, who all are eagerly expecting Kim Cattrall's return as the iconic Samantha Jones. In a sweet yet nostalgic tease, the current season of And Just Like That gave viewers a glimpse of the beloved character through a throwback friends' photograph featuring Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Fans were ecstatic to catch a sneak peek of Samantha Jones in the latest episode of And Just Like That, which aired on Max on August 2. While Kim Cattrall's official return is yet to happen, the show startled fans by featuring her character's face in a throwback photograph from their heyday. The picture, an original Sex and the City publicity image was uncovered by Charlotte as she went through a collection of old photos.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Tejasswi Prakash: Celebs spotted across the city

    The excitement for Kim Cattrall's appearance soared in June when she confirmed that she would briefly reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the current season of And Just Like That. According to reports, the actress filmed one scene for the finale. But, this was filmed separately from the rest of the cast, and she did not interact with them. Kim later shared in an interview that her cameo got shot in just four hours.

    "This is as far as I'm gonna go," Kim Cattrall said on the show, firmly ruling out any further appearances on the series. However, fans couldn't contain their joy at the prospect of seeing Samantha on screen again, even if it was just for a brief moment.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

    As fans eagerly wait for each new episode, the anticipation of Kim Cattrall's official appearance is reaching its peak. With her limited cameo, it's a chance for viewers to relive the magic of Sex and the City and celebrate 25 years of love for the show and its beloved characters.

    ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 8:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How to create a pool in your house using simple steps ADC EIA

    How to create a pool in your house using simple steps

    Rajinikanths new hairstyle: Check out new photo ADC

    Rajinikanth's new hairstyle: Check out new photo

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos ADC

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit

    Hair Care: 5 best benefits of using Argan Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 best benefits of using Argan Oil

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live Aug 04 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Myth controversy': NSS to move HC over case filed against its 1000 members

    ASI survey on at Gyanvapi Mosque to see if it was built over temple

    ASI survey on at Gyanvapi Mosque to see if it was built over temple

    Here are 5 kinds of beers that you can make yourself at home ADC EIA

    Here are 5 kinds of beers that you can make yourself at home

    Stay Inspired: 6 ways to stay motivated for your Workouts MSW EAI

    Stay Inspired: 6 ways to stay motivated for your Workouts

    Better digestion to detoxification: Health benefits of Sprouts are endless! LMA

    Better digestion to detoxification: Health benefits of Sprouts are endless!

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon