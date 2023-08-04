Kim Cattrall stuns ardent fanatics with 'And Just Like That' surprise appearance ahead of finale cameo

Kim Cattrall surprised fans with a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That. Fans eagerly await her official return to the series. Kim Cattrall's cameo appearance is the sweetest gift for the fans of the show.

The wait is finally over for Sex and the City fans, who all are eagerly expecting Kim Cattrall's return as the iconic Samantha Jones. In a sweet yet nostalgic tease, the current season of And Just Like That gave viewers a glimpse of the beloved character through a throwback friends' photograph featuring Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Fans were ecstatic to catch a sneak peek of Samantha Jones in the latest episode of And Just Like That, which aired on Max on August 2. While Kim Cattrall's official return is yet to happen, the show startled fans by featuring her character's face in a throwback photograph from their heyday. The picture, an original Sex and the City publicity image was uncovered by Charlotte as she went through a collection of old photos.

The excitement for Kim Cattrall's appearance soared in June when she confirmed that she would briefly reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the current season of And Just Like That. According to reports, the actress filmed one scene for the finale. But, this was filmed separately from the rest of the cast, and she did not interact with them. Kim later shared in an interview that her cameo got shot in just four hours.

"This is as far as I'm gonna go," Kim Cattrall said on the show, firmly ruling out any further appearances on the series. However, fans couldn't contain their joy at the prospect of seeing Samantha on screen again, even if it was just for a brief moment.

As fans eagerly wait for each new episode, the anticipation of Kim Cattrall's official appearance is reaching its peak. With her limited cameo, it's a chance for viewers to relive the magic of Sex and the City and celebrate 25 years of love for the show and its beloved characters.

