Jyotika has revealed how Suriya takes charge of their children’s school responsibilities, offering a glimpse into their family life. The actress also reflected on their 20-year marriage and emotional vow renewal ceremony

Actor Jyotika has opened up about how she and Suriya share parenting responsibilities, revealing that her husband takes the lead when it comes to their children's school-related commitments. The actress, who shares two children with the Tamil cinema star, offered a glimpse into their family life.

Suriya and Jyotika are parents to daughter Diya, born in 2007, and son Dev, born in 2010. According to Jyotika, their children attend school in Mumbai, and Suriya ensures that their academic and extracurricular commitments are taken care of.

Speaking about her husband's involvement, Jyotika explained that the school frequently sends updates about different activities, ranging from sports and picnics to academic matters. Suriya takes responsibility for managing these communications and keeping track of the children's school schedules.

"My children are in school in Mumbai. Diya is her father (Suriya)'s favourite, and Dev is attached to both of us," Jyotika said, adding that there were several reasons why she considered Suriya an excellent father.

She further revealed that the school sends at least two emails every day, with Suriya handling all the related responsibilities.

Her comments offer a refreshing look at the actor's life away from the screen, highlighting his involvement in the everyday routines that come with raising two children.

Suriya And Jyotika Renew Wedding Vows After 20 Years Of Marriage

Beyond their parenting journey, Suriya and Jyotika recently celebrated another milestone in their relationship by renewing their wedding vows, marking two decades of togetherness with a Christian wedding ceremony.

The couple shared glimpses of the intimate celebration in a dreamy video posted on Instagram. The ceremony featured emotional moments as they exchanged vows, with their children playing special roles in the occasion.

Jyotika walked down the aisle with her son, Dev, while their daughter, Diya, stood beside Suriya. The video also included a montage of photographs from the couple's white wedding, capturing the memories and emotions associated with their renewed commitment.

Following the church ceremony, the couple also hosted a yacht party to celebrate the occasion.

Sharing the video, Jyotika described the celebration as "THE SEQUEL" and explained that the vow renewal was not about presenting their relationship as a perfect marriage.

Instead, she dedicated the occasion to the experiences that had shaped their relationship over the years.

"This is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, and of loving each other selflessly," she wrote.

Her heartfelt message resonated with the idea that lasting relationships are built not on perfection but on the willingness to grow, adapt and stand by one another through different phases of life.

From Co-Stars To Life Partners: Suriya And Jyotika's Love Story

Suriya and Jyotika's relationship began on the sets of their film Poovellam Kettuppar, released in 1999. Their professional association gradually developed into a friendship, which eventually blossomed into love.

After dating for several years, the actors tied the knot on September 11, 2006. Over the years, they have built a family together while continuing to pursue their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

Their daughter, Diya, was born in 2007, followed by their son, Dev, in 2010. While both actors have maintained successful careers, they have also offered occasional glimpses into their family life and the importance they place on their children.

Jyotika's recent comments about Suriya managing school responsibilities provide another insight into their partnership. From keeping track of school emails to overseeing activities, the actor's involvement in his children's daily lives appears to be an important part of their family's routine.