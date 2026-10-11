Telugu University Vice Chancellor Siva Reddy was my friend at that time. I called him and asked about the language Gona Ganna Reddy used during the Rudrama Devi era. They researched and told us that it had a mix of Adoni and Kurnool dialects. We took their help and wrote the dialogues in the Telangana dialect without any Urdu words. Allu Arjun delivered those dialogues perfectly and made the audience whistle. Bunny put a lot of hard work into this.