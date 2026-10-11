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Paruchuri Gopala Krishna Reveals Secrets Behind Allu Arjun’s Gona Ganna Reddy Role
Veteran writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna shared an interesting story. He revealed how Allu Arjun nailed a historic role that legends like NTR, Krishnam Raju, and Super Star Krishna missed. Read on to know the full details.
Allu Arjun’s Gona Ganna Reddy Role
Legendary actors like NTR, ANR, Super Star Krishna, and Krishnam Raju played many mythological and historical roles in their careers. NTR impressed everyone as Sri Krishna Devaraya. ANR won hearts as Kalidasu and Tenali Ramakrishna. NTR, Super Star Krishna, and Krishnam Raju actually wanted to play one specific historical character back then. Senior writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna shared this interesting fact on his channel.
Allu Arjun’s Gona Ganna Reddy Role
NTR wanted to make a movie based on the Gona Ganna Reddy character. He could not make it happen. Super Star Krishna and Rebel Star Krishnam Raju also hoped to play this role. They missed it too. Super Star Krishna later did the movie Simhasanam. That film had shades of Gona Ganna Reddy, but it was not the exact character. History only tells us that Gona Ganna Reddy was a loyal feudatory king to Rudrama Devi. Nobody really knew how his actual character behaved.
Allu Arjun’s Gona Ganna Reddy Role
Director Gunasekhar did amazing homework for this movie and the Gona Ganna Reddy character. We must really appreciate Allu Arjun for accepting this role. Allu Arjun coming on board was a big blessing for the Rudrama Devi movie. The writers initially did not write the dialogues in the Telangana dialect. Allu Arjun specifically asked them to write his lines in the Telangana dialect.
Allu Arjun’s Gona Ganna Reddy Role
Telugu University Vice Chancellor Siva Reddy was my friend at that time. I called him and asked about the language Gona Ganna Reddy used during the Rudrama Devi era. They researched and told us that it had a mix of Adoni and Kurnool dialects. We took their help and wrote the dialogues in the Telangana dialect without any Urdu words. Allu Arjun delivered those dialogues perfectly and made the audience whistle. Bunny put a lot of hard work into this.
Allu Arjun’s Gona Ganna Reddy Role
Allu Arjun took help from his wife Sneha Reddy for this role. Sneha Reddy belongs to Telangana. Paruchuri shared this interesting detail. Director Gunasekhar also mentioned this same fact in an interview. Allu Arjun completely rocked popular dialogues like 'Gammunundavayya' and 'Nenu Telugu bhasha lekka aada unta eeda unta'. The audience will always remember the Gona Ganna Reddy character played by Allu Arjun.
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