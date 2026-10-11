Choreographer-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has unveiled the trailer of his biographical film, 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust'. The film will narrate Acharya’s life and his journey to stardom. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026.

Choreographer-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has unveiled the trailer of his biographical directorial venture, ‘Ganesh: Dust to Stardust’, which will chronicle his journey to stardom in the Indian film industry.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming biographical film, 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust', on the occasion of Navratri. The film will tell the story of Acharya’s life and his journey to stardom in the Indian film industry. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026.

Taran Adarsh's Announcement

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional and high-energy narrative, combining dramatic storytelling with dance sequences that reflect Acharya’s association with choreography.

GANESH ACHARYA'S LIFE STORY COMES TO THE BIG SCREEN – 'GANESH: DUST TO STARDUST' TRAILER OUT NOW – 11 DEC 2026 RELEASE... Well-known choreographer-turned-filmmaker #GaneshAcharya has unveiled the trailer of his next directorial venture, #GaneshDustToStardust, on the auspicious occasion of #Navratri. Starring Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan, and Sakshi, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas on 11 Dec 2026. Presented by V2S Production & Entertainment LLP, the film is produced by Soundarya and directed by Ganesh Acharya. Story by Ganesh Acharya... Screenplay and dialogues by Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya... Music and background score by Junaid Kumar. #PVRINOXPictures | #Ganesh | #DustToStardust — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 11, 2026

About the Film and Crew

Acharya has directed the film and developed its story. The cast includes Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and Sakshi. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya. Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score. The film is produced by Soundarya and presented by V2S Production & Entertainment LLP. PVR INOX Pictures is associated with its distribution and partnership.

With 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust', Acharya brings his own life story to the big screen, tracing his journey in the Indian film industry. The newly released trailer provides an initial look at the film’s blend of personal storytelling, drama and dance. The biographical film is set to arrive in theatres on December 11, 2026. (ANI)