Bajrang Dal threatens to disrupt stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show in Hyderabad, alleging his remarks on Hindu deities are offensive. The group has filed a police complaint seeking to stop the event and warned of action if the show proceeds.

Bajrang Dal Threatens Hyderabad Show

Bajrang Dal have threatened to disrupt stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s scheduled show in Hyderabad, alleging that his remarks about Hindu deities Ram and Sita are offensive.

Following this, tensions prevailed ahead of comedian Kunal Kamra's show scheduled for Sunday at TGRTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad. Bajrang Dal has lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police seeking to prevent the event and warned of action if the show proceeds. "We will stop the anti-Hindu Kunal Kamra show scheduled for today at TGRTC Kala Bhavan, RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. Kunal Kamra always criticises the Hindu gods Ram and Sita. Cases have also been filed against him at many places earlier. We have filed a complaint with the Hyderabad police not to give permission for the event. If the event continues today, we, along with a large number of Bajrang Dal and VHP workers, will definitely stop it," said Hyderabad Bajrang Dal.

Past Controversies and Legal Battles

This is not the first time that the comedian has faced such threats. Kunal Kamra sparked a major political controversy in March 2025 by calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a "traitor" (gaddar) during his stand-up special Naya Bharat. The supporters and leaders of Shinde's Shiv Sena faction vandalised the performance venue and the nearby hotel premises, leading police to detain several party workers. Following the complaints from Shiv Sena members, the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kamra. Kamra moved the Madras High Court, which granted him interim anticipatory bail, noting his residency status in Tamil Nadu. He also challenged the FIR via a petition in the Bombay High Court. It further granted him protection from arrest. (ANI)