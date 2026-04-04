Nita Ambani celebrated NMACC's 3rd anniversary in a stunning molten gold saree, fusing heritage with modern design. She spoke on the centre's mission, while Ranveer Singh praised the venue as a 'gold standard' for performing arts in India.

Nita Ambani's Symbolic Anniversary Ensemble

As the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) marked its third anniversary on April 3, 2026, founder Nita Mukesh Ambani made a striking statement on the pink carpet, embodying the institution's ethos through a carefully curated ensemble that fused heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design. Nita Ambani's look stood out for its symbolic and aesthetic detailing. At the heart of her appearance was a custom molten gold silk saree that delivered a luminous, almost liquid-like sheen under the event lights. The richly textured fabric blended metallic gold with deep crimson undertones, creating a dynamic interplay of colour. The saree featured intricate zari work throughout, with a broad border adorned with traditional paisley motifs, an element that grounded the modern metallic finish in classic Indian design. She opted for a traditional Nivi drape, with neatly pinned pleats and a structured pallu. Complementing the saree was a tailored maroon-gold blouse. Designed with short sleeves and a structured silhouette, the blouse echoed the crimson tones of the saree, maintaining a monochromatic palette.

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The jewellery further elevated the ensemble into a regal statement. A layered necklace, set with vibrant emeralds and rubies, served as the centrepiece. Matching jhumkas mirrored the gemstone palette, while stacked gold bangles and a statement ring completed the look. Her hair and makeup choices added a softer, traditional touch. Styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun adorned with a fresh gajra of white flowers, the hairstyle balanced the high-glamour attire. Her makeup remained polished yet understated, featuring softly kohl-defined eyes, a natural lip shade, and her signature red bindi.

A Mission Rooted in Tradition

In her address, Nita Ambani underscored the cultural significance of the number three, referencing the Trimurti: Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, as well as the three Devis: Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Kali. She also highlighted the Triveni of sacred rivers: Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, connecting tradition with the institution's milestone. "When we started the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India," she said, reiterating the centre's mission to spotlight Indian artists globally.

Ranveer Singh Hails NMACC as 'Gold Standard'

In a video shared by the centre, Ranveer Singh also praised the NMACC as a "gold standard" for performing arts infrastructure, calling it a transformative space for artists in India. "For many years, being an artist, I used to keep wishing and hoping that we'd have a place like this in our city, in our state, in our country, one that would be truly world-class and put us on the world map," the 'Dhurandhar' actor said, adding, "The kind of infrastructure here... believe me, I'm a lover of music, theatre, and live performances, this is the gold standard anywhere across the world. And I am so proud of that. The fact that it's in Mumbai, in Maharashtra, in India."

Further praising NMACC, Ranveer said, "What Nita Ambani has created here is nothing short of extraordinary. I'll never forget how I felt that day, that finally, in our country, in our state, in our city, there's a place like this. I have to commend her and all the painstaking effort, time, and energy that she pours in to empower and uplifting, and to bring our rich culture of performing arts not just to our own people, but to the entire world. It's extra special for me because I'm a very proud member of the performing arts fraternity. So for me, the NMACC is a feeling."

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According to the website, NMACC is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts. Envisioned by Nita M Ambani, it aims to preserve and promote India's rich art, culture and heritage through varied art forms. (ANI)