Singer Kailash Kher visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He attended the Bhasma aarti and expressed his deep devotion, saying he feels Mahadev himself calls him to the sacred shrine.

Singer Kailash Kher on Friday visited the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he also attended Bhasma aarti. In visuals from the temple, Kailash Kher could be seen soaking in the divine energy as he offered his prayers to Mahakal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the singer dedicated a special song on the occasion, expressing his devotion after the spiritual visit. "Whenever I come here, it feels like Mahadev has called me himself. I believe he sees me travelling all over the world and eventually calls me to him. There is something special about this place. I bow to our Indian culture, our tradition, and our culture."

The singer also shared a video of himself from the temple on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailash Kher (@kailashkher)

About Mahakaleshwar Temple

Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple is one of the country's most prominent Shiva shrines and attracts lakhs of devotees every year, including celebrities and public figures.

The Bhasma Aarti Ritual

The Bhasma Aarti (offering with sacred ashes) is considered one of the most significant rituals at the Mahakal temple. It is conducted during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, when devotees gather in large numbers to witness the divine ceremony.

The ritual begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours, followed by a ceremonial bath of the deity using Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. After the ritual bath, the deity is adorned with hemp and sandalwood paste before the Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti are performed with devotional chants. The ceremony is accompanied by rhythmic drum beats and the resonating sound of conch shells, creating a deeply spiritual and immersive atmosphere within the temple premises. (ANI)