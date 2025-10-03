Nita Ambani celebrated Navratri at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre with singer Falguni Pathak, joining prayers, garba, and festivities honoring Goddess Durga during this vibrant nine-night Hindu festival of devotion and culture.

The Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, celebrated Navratri at Radiance Dandiya with the renowned singer Falguni Pathak at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

From offering prayers to joining in the joy of garba, it was truly a night of festivity and devotion at the Jio World Convention Centre.

<br>Nita Ambani addressed the crowd and said, "..When I was a young girl, I used to dance all nine nights of Navratri. It brings back so many beautiful, youthful memories. I have known Falguni (Pathak) for 25 years...."<br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251002133312.jpg" alt=""><br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251002132815.jpg" alt=""><br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251002132844.jpg" alt=""><br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251002132936.jpg" alt=""><br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251002133005.jpg" alt=""><br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251002133032.jpg" alt=""><br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251002133103.jpg" alt=""><br>Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.</p><p>The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.</p><p>In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri -- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom.</p><p>Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. (ANI)</p><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p> </p><p> </p>