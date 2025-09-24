Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani Dazzles in Multi-Colored Banarasi Lehenga | PHOTOS
Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani celebrated Navratri in a dazzling ensemble, blending traditional Banarasi fabrics, vibrant colours, and exquisite jewellery, setting a perfect style inspiration for Garba nights.
Nita Ambani's Navratri Look
Nita Ambani embraced the festive spirit with a Banarasi lehenga skirt featuring a patchwork of fabrics, intricate zari work, and delicate hand embroidery. The skirt’s ornate laces added extra charm, while her pink blouse with short sleeves showcased shimmering gold and bronze embroidery along the neckline and sleeves. A vibrant pink leheriya dupatta, draped in a seedha pallu style, completed the traditional yet modern look.
Colourful Tribute to Goddess Durga
Her Navratri attire was carefully curated to reflect all nine colours associated with Goddess Durga. Nita’s ensemble symbolically captured the essence of the festival, combining tradition with a contemporary fashion sensibility.
Opulent Jewellery Accents
To complement her outfit, Nita opted for statement jewellery. She wore a multi-layered diamond necklace adorned with green emeralds, along with matching earrings, a maang tika, colourful bangles, and an oversized ring. The jewellery added a regal touch, elevating her festive appearance.
Flawless Makeup and Hairstyling
Her makeup was designed to enhance her natural beauty, featuring winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, soft blush, luminous highlighter, and nude glossy lips. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted bun, and a traditional red bindi completed the sophisticated and elegant look.