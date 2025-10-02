Priyanka Chopra dazzled at Bulgari’s first Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. She joined Nita and Isha Ambani for a glamorous evening filled with star power and elegance.

The star power at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was very evident on Wednesday evening as 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra posed with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani at Bulgari's first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito.

PeeCee, who is in India to inaugurate Bulgari's first Indian exhibition, made a glamorous appearance, opting to wear a stunning white gown with a fitted bodice and a dramatic train. She styled her hair in a sleek bun.



The actor, alongside Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, posed gracefully for the cameras, leaving the paparazzi in awe.

Nita Ambani looked elegant in a golden and silver saree with bold zigzag patterns, paired with a bright pink blouse and green earrings. Standing beside her, Isha Ambani chose a modern black gown with a corset-style top and flowing skirt, paired with a diamond necklace.

The trio struck a striking pose together, with Priyanka warmly greeting Nita Ambani with a hug before they all shared a laugh.



The evening also saw appearances by actresses Triptii Dimri and Tamannaah Bhatia, who both looked radiant as they interacted with guests and posed for photos.





On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated project with Mahesh Babu coming up next. (ANI)

