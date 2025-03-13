Looking for an affordable car with a panoramic sunroof? This article highlights the top 5 cars under Rs 15 lakh in India that offer this luxurious feature, including the Kia Syros, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Creta. Discover which model provides the best value and features within your budget.

A panoramic sunroof adds a touch of luxury and openness to any car, making drives more enjoyable with natural light and fresh air. While this feature was once limited to high-end vehicles, many affordable cars now offer it within a budget-friendly range. If you're looking for a stylish and feature-packed ride without breaking the bank, here are the most affordable cars with a panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh.

1. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros, the newest SUV to join the subcompact SUV market, has an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 9 lakh. It's interesting to note that the Kia Syros comes with a panoramic sunroof starting with the third base model, the HTK Plus, which costs Rs 11.50 lakh ex-showroom. This makes it the most reasonably priced car with a panoramic sunroof in India. A 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone connectivity, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, power-adjustable windows and mirrors, 4 Type-C USB charging ports, 16-inch alloy wheels, door curtains, and rear reclining seats are also included with the Syros HTK Plus.

2. Tata Curvv

The most recent addition to the crowded small SUV market is the Tata Curvv. The Tata Curvv boasts a feature-rich package and a coupe SUV style to stand out in the market. The Pure Plus S trim level, which comes in third place from the basic model and costs Rs 11.87 lakh ex-showroom, is the second most economical choice on the list and the most reasonably priced small SUV with a panoramic sunroof.

Additionally, it has a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, fully automatic temperature control, four-speaker audio system, electrically adjustable and auto-folding exterior mirrors, park assist, reverse camera, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, shark fin antenna, leather gear selector, paddle shifters (for automatic transmission variants), tire pressure monitoring, fashionable wheel covers, touch-based HVAC controls, and an armrest.

3. MG Astor

Since its first release in 2021, the MG Astor has undergone revisions and additional features. With the upgrade, MG included a panoramic sunroof with the Astor package starting with the Shine variation, which is the base model. The ex-showroom price of the Astor Shine is Rs 12.48 lakh. The Shine model comes with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also has a six-speaker stereo system.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO is another subcompact SUV on the list. The top-end AX7 models, which start at Rs 12.57 lakh ex-showroom, come with a panoramic sunroof like the XUV 3XO. In addition to a panoramic sunroof, the sub-compact SUV has two 10.25-inch digital infotainment and instrument cluster screens that support wired Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. For more smartphone integration, Mahindra provides the Adrenox Connect platform. Along with the screens, the car has a chilled glove box, various charging ports, a six-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and dual-zone temperature control.

5. Hyundai Creta

Since its debut in 2015, the Hyundai Creta has dominated the Indian market for small SUVs. The business has added new features and versions to the Creta portfolio, even though it received a redesign in 2024. The new EX(O) trim level, which comes third from the basic model, was added to the Creta range with the 2025 update. LED reading lighting for the cabin and a panoramic sunroof are features of the new trim level. The petrol version costs Rs 12.97 lakh ex-showroom, while the diesel model costs Rs 14.56 lakh ex-showroom. In the meanwhile, the IVT petrol version and the diesel engine's automatic gearbox cost Rs 14.37 lakh and Rs 15.96 lakh, respectively.