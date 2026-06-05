Nick Jonas shared a funny story on 'The Tonight Show' about finding co-star Glen Powell's plane ticket in his pocket. The trousers were loaned from a fashion brand, leading to jokes about a real-life 'Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants' movie.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes story involving his former 'Scream Queens' co-star Glen Powell, revealing that he once wore a pair of trousers previously worn by the actor and discovered Powell's plane ticket tucked inside a pocket, according to People.

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A 'Bizarre' Discovery on The Tonight Show

Appearing on the recent episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Jonas recounted the "bizarre" incident that first came to light earlier this year. Reflecting on his February appearance on the show, Jonas said that after completing his performance and returning to his dressing room, he found something unexpected in his pocket.

"I felt something in my pocket, and I pulled out whatever was in there, and it was a plane ticket that belonged to Glen Powell," Jonas said.

Calling Powell "a good buddy" of his, Jonas explained that fashion brands often lend clothes to celebrities for appearances and events, according to People. "Brands from time to time will lend you clothes to wear to an event so you look cool, and I guess Glen had worn these pants prior to me getting the pants. The note was still in there," he added.

Host Jimmy Fallon recalled that Jonas had shared the incident on Instagram in February and jokingly referred to it as the "Brotherhood of the Travelling Pants". "I think it's a good idea. That movie with he and I would get made," Jonas quipped, prompting Fallon to joke that he would happily join as the third friend.

Fallon then suggested Jonas leave a note behind in case Powell wore the trousers again. Playing along, Jonas asked for a pen and wrote a humorous message on a tissue. "Dear Glen, please just a friendly reminder to talk to the producers about including your good friend Nick Jonas in the sequel to Top Gun. Thank you," the note read, according to People.

Glen Powell's Humorous Response

After Jonas first posted about the discovery on social media in February, Powell responded with a joke of his own in the comments section. "They didn't wash these for you?!? I feel like the Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants should incorporate some sort of hygiene pact," Powell wrote, according to People.

Powell later told Entertainment Tonight that Jonas had FaceTimed him to show the ticket before sharing the story online. "I love Nick so much," Powell said, adding that he was "not no" to the possibility of a real-life 'Brotherhood of the Travelling Pants' project involving the two stars.

Nick Jonas's Upcoming Projects

Jonas is currently seen in 'Power Ballad', which is now playing in theatres. He will next appear in Jumanji: Open World, scheduled to release on December 25. (ANI)