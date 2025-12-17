- Home
- Entertainment
- Pakistani Man Calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar “Risky and Unforgettable” — Watch Reaction Go Viral
Pakistani Man Calls Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar “Risky and Unforgettable” — Watch Reaction Go Viral
‘It Took Me To Uncomfortable Places ’- A Pakistani viewer's reaction to Dhurandhar drew attention not by avoiding the narrative's unpleasantness, but by admitting it.
Pakistani Man Reviews Ranveer Singh’s ‘Risky’ Dhurandha
Dhurandhar's audacious spy story has made it popular since its publication this month. In addition to accolades for its actors and size, the film has aroused considerable controversy for its portrayal of cross-border violence and real-life occurrences.
A Pakistani viewer's attitude to the film has gained notice by admitting the narrative's discomfort but yet enjoying it as cinema.
Pakistani Reacts To Dhurandhar
The Instagram video opens with the man claiming, “I think sabko pata hai,” recognising his background. I was raised in Karachi, Pakistan. It's well known that I was raised in Karachi, Pakistan. Many of the film's titles and characters are familiar from childhood).
He said, “I am a big fan of Bollywood and I am a big fan of cinema and I actually enjoyed the film. Creating films is an art form. Just amazing job."
He clearly confronts politics, saying, "Guess once again in the movie the enemy is Pakistan – hai dono countries ke beech mein tension."
Pakistani Man Reviews Ranveer Singh’s ‘Risky’ Dhurandha
"And looking at the historic events and a bit of backlash from family, that all aside, it is really refreshing to see great use of music, cinema, screenplay, and then the actors just sone pe suhaga," he says of the emotional effect. Go watch. Go get your blood boiling; some actual scenes will make you sad and against mankind."
He adds, “Tum countries ke label hata do – one human wronging another is bloody wrong. Reality is, it may injure you personally. Remove country labels—one person wronging another is wrong. It exists. If this occurs, it may damage you personally. Remove the ‘us vs them’ split and see it as one person hurting another)."
Pakistani Man Reviews Ranveer Singh’s ‘Risky’ Dhurandha
According to the video comments, "As a Pakistani watching Dhurandhar, it definitely takes you to some very uncomfortable places, especially if you're from Karachi and know Lyari beyond the stereotypes." But it shows how excellent the directing, script, and acting are—the picture is compelling, hard-hitting, and refuses to play it safe." Although I oppose any violence, I enjoy when movies employs dramatic, unpleasant tales to make you think long after you leave the theatre. As an avid Bollywood fan, this was daring and memorable "said.
Dhurandhar Plot and Box Office
In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an Indian agent who infiltrates Pakistan's Lyari to destroy ISI-backed terror networks. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal play key parts.
Dhurandhar Plot and Box Office
At the Indian box office, the film grossed Rs 350 crore in 10 days. Just behind Dangal and Animal, it has exceeded Sanju (Rs 342 crore), PK (341 crore), and Saiyaara (Rs 330 crore) lifetime receipts.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.