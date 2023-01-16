Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ELLE India Graduates: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and many more look stylish at the event

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 9:06 AM IST

    Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived in style at a city event. The two posed for photos and spoke for a bit. Check out other celebs spotted at the event

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's followers have been swooning about the suspected pair since photos of them sharing a kiss during their private new year trip in Goa went viral. The rumoured couple wowed at the occasion by dressing stylishly and serving their fashion A-game at the ELLE Graduates 2022. Check out others.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh looked hot as she ditched pants for the hottest orange bikini and an oversized blazer with a cut-out skirt to attend an event.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya Saran was recently photographed at the ELLE Graduates 2023 Fashion Show, where she wore a flowery gown and smiled at the photographers.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt's best friend and actress, Akansha Ranjan looked amazing at the ELLE Graduates 2022 event held in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vijay Varma sported a black hoodie with multi-coloured and printed patchwork embroidery. He wore it with black damaged grey denim trousers, black stiletto boots, a denim Beret, tinted spectacles, ear studs, and a clean-shaven face.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tamannaah wore a chic blue gown with gold-tone jewellery, dangling hoop earrings, prominent rings, and pink high-heeled stilettos.

