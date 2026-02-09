Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey's musical dramedy 'Bandwaale' premieres on Prime Video on Feb 13. The series, set in Ratlam, follows a young poet and her bandmates as they navigate life, friendship, and music to find their own voice.

Actor Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey's starrer musical dramedy 'Bandwaale' is set to release on Prime Video on February 13. 'Bandwaale' is set in the town of Ratlam.

About the Series 'Bandwaale'

According to a release, the story follows Mariam, a young woman who writes poems and shares them online without using her real name. Through her words, she seeks freedom and a sense of identity. Her life intersects with two close friends, Robo and DJ Psycho, who are part of her small-town band. Together, the trio navigate life with music, friendship, and hope.

The story focuses on everyday life, small dreams, and the quiet courage it takes to find your own voice. Through poetry and music, the characters deal with doubts, choices, and the challenges of growing up.

Cast and Crew

The series is created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire. It is directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari and produced by OML Entertainment. The music is composed by Yashraj Mukhate, marking his first full-length web series as a composer. Along with Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey, the show also stars Swanand Kirkire, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar, and Sanjana Dipu in key roles.

Bandwaale will premiere on Prime Video on February 13.

Zahan Kapoor's Previous Work

Meanwhile, Zahan was last seen in the Netflix crime drama series Black Warrant, which was released on January 10, 2025. The series was based on the memoir of former Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta. It follows the experiences of an idealistic jailer (Zahan Kapoor) grappling with systemic challenges, violent inmate gangs, and notorious criminals such as Charles Sobhraj.