    ‘I’m losing colour', Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo, actress shares selfie

    South actress Mamta Mohandas has revealed that she suffers from the autoimmune disorder vitiligo. The actress also admitted to losing her hair colour.

    I am losing colour Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo actress shares selfie RBA
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    Mamta Mohandas, an actress, has announced that she has the autoimmune disorder vitiligo. Mamta also admitted to 'losing colour' on Instagram on Sunday. She also posted several selfies. The actress grinned as she sat outside in the first photo.

    Mamta sat on a chair in the yard, holding a cup and drinking a beverage. She chose a black costume consisting of a black T-shirt, tights, and a jacket. She captioned the post, "Dear (sun emoji), I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color…I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze."

    Mamta geo-tagged the location as Niraamaya Retreats Samroha in Kerala. Mamta added, "Give me all you’ve got..for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace." She also added the hashtags--color, autoimmune disease, autoimmune, vitiligo, Sunday, spotlight, imperfection, no makeup, no filter, embrace the journey, healing and healing yourself.

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee first official poster look revealed by the makers

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

    Soon after she shared her vitiligo diagnosis, many of her fans and industry acquaintances reacted in the comments area. "You're a warrior and you're gorgeous," Reba Monica John said." "You are a very powerful lady," one fan commented. I adore you so much. Continue to inspire us." "You are a warrior and an example to everybody," said another. You'll be OK shortly. God's blessings on you." "Still amazing and gorgeous beyond words," one commenter said. This bravery in sharing your flaws is a gift to a million other women who believe what they currently have is insufficient... You are more adored than ever before..."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

    Mamta has survived cancer. She suffered a recurrence of cancer a few years ago. In an interview with TOI in 2014, she stated, "I can't claim I've been as resilient as I was when I first had the sickness. I was the type of person who never bothered about anything. But I was terrified for the first time in my life. Being positive is simple to say. But this time, I thought it was OK to be afraid, to be human."

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan trailer played at Burj Khalifa

    Mamta made her debut in Hariharan's 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham. She appeared in Bus Conductor with Mammootty, Adbutham and Lanka (2006) with Suresh Gopi, and Madhuchandralekha the same year with Jayaram. Mamta is also a well-known playback singer. She has primarily worked in Malayalam cinema and has also appeared in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
