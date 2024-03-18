Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India

Nick Jonas, an American musician and songwriter, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of March 18. A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie were spotted in Mumbai.

Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday (March 18). The singer reunited with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti Marie. According to paparazzi videos uploaded on Instagram, Nick made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport. He was sporting a beige co-ord set for his airport look.

He was observed going out of the airport alone, as cameras captured his image. The Jonas Brothers singer posed for photos before leaving the airport. Fans used the comments section to mock the singer.

“He saw those stunning pics of Priyanka and jumped on the next flight ,” a fan said, referring to Priyanka Chopra’s recent looks at the Bulgari event in Mumbai. “Jiju aa Gaye, jiju aa Gaye,” joked another. “Jijuuuuu couldn’t stay away for long awwww❤️,” a third user wrote.

Nick's journey comes only a week before India celebrates Holi. It is to see if Nick and Priyanka would stay here to spend the event with their friends and family. Nick and Priyanka had already celebrated Holi in India.

She then went to a Bulgari event and a big party to celebrate the brand. Priyanka had published images from the celebration on Instagram, and Nick was quite impressed. “Celebrating #ARomanHoli with the best people… Thank you @_iiishmagish and @jc.babin for an incredibly elegant evening. @lucia_silvestri its always so much fun together. Congratulations to my @bulgari family for a great day & a beautiful evening. Will carry this in my heart always. #Bulgari #BulgariHighJewelry,” Priyanka wrote while sharing photos from the party.

Nick commented on the post, “Dear God (hot face and drooling face emojis).” He also shared her photo on his Instagram Stories and added, “Are you kidding me @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka Chopra's next film is 'Heads of State,' in which she will co-star with John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, the picture has been postponed for several years. She also has 'The Bluff' in the works.