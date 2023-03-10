Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas drops his version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'; fans get captivated listening to his vocals in Hindi

    Nick Jonas and King have unveiled a new rendition of the hit and iconic viral Hindi song, 'Maan Meri Jaan'. The song features English vocals from Nick.

    Nick Jonas drops his version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'; fans get captivated listening to his vocals in Hindi vma
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    A new version of the Hindi hit Maan Meri Jaan is out. It features English vocals from US singer Nick Jonas and is called Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). The song was released on March 10, Friday and is getting a lot of love from Indian fans of prominent global singer Nick Jonas.

    While much of the lyrics in Hindi are the same and sung by King, Nick has lent his voice to some sensual English lyrics. Nick Jonas's lyrics read, "Yeah, this is how it starts, your body in my arms/ Running right through my veins, all the way up to my heart". Nick even sings a small 'Tu Maan Meri Jaan' at one point in the song.

    King wrote about the song, "TRUE STORY!! I will never forget this day! I have been a huge fan of Nick’s music for an entire decade. When Becon was released, I was not into music at that time. But I started manifestating to work with Nick before I pursued music officially. It is a personal win for me and my dreams. Now the song/emotion is all yours #nickfans & #kingsclan. Let us make it go to every corner of this planet. And thanks, brother. Much love and more power to you."

    "Ngl hearing Nick say “TU MAAN MERI JAAN” just gave me goosebumps," a fan said. "Loved how Nick’s voice blended into the track, just loved it, looks like an entirely new masterpiece with original lyrics into it, just adding new into and not changing the original just amazing," a fan added.

    Nick Jonas is married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra. The two got married in 2018 and have a daughter named Malti Marie. Nick has been to India a couple of times, first for their engagement and then for their wedding.

    King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, has delivered several hit songs in his career, including Tu Aake Dekhle, Oops, and Maan Meri Jaan, which received a lot of love from the listeners.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
