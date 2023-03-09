Video and pictures: Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Holi party in LA

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough, and friends in Los Angeles.

    Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared photographs and videos of herself, her husband Gene Goodenough, and friends enjoying Holi at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Los Angeles home on Thursday. The star posted images of herself, Priyanka, Nick and others with colours smeared over their cheeks as they had a day of 'dancing and great food'.

    Priyanka also turned to Instagram to wish her followers on the holiday by sharing a lovely throwback photo of herself with Nick from last year's Holi festivities.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Preity Zinta released a video montage of her Holi celebrations with Priyanka, Nick, and designers Falguni and Shane Peacock on Instagram Reels. She also released a video of herself and hubby Gene dancing to desi rhythms at a Holi party.

    Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

    She wrote in her caption, "Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank God it was not raining and the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Priyanka also took to Instagram Stories to wish fans a happy Holi, and shared a funny picture of herself and Nick Jonas from last year’s Holi celebration. The image shows Nick pursuing Priyanka, ready to burst a water balloon on her, while Priyanka is stunned and crying as she flees. Nick and Priyanka were both soaked and coated in paint. "Happy Holi to everybody celebrating!" Priyanka Chopra commented beside the throwback photo, wishing her admirers. We take it extremely seriously, as you can tell."

    Priyanka and Nick were in France recently for Paris Fashion Week 2023. Priyanka's next appearance will be in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.
     

