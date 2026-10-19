Nexus Select Citywalk hosts Delhi NCR's first mall-based Durga Puja pandal. With a 'Mrinmayee' theme inspired by Bengal's temple architecture, it offers an immersive cultural experience of worship, craftsmanship, music, and cuisine.

Nexus Select Citywalk has brought the Durga Puja traditions into the heart of the capital with a Mrinmayee theme, which translates to “From the Earth.” It marks the Delhi NCR's first Durga Puja mandal in the mall. The pandal is not only about the worship of Goddess Durga but also an open-air celebration which also brings together worship, craftsmanship, music and cuisine.

According to the press note shared by the organisers of Durga Pandal, inspired by Bishnupur’s temple architecture and the Rajbari courtyards associated with Bengal’s traditional Pujo celebrations, Mrinmayee places regional artistry at the heart of the experience. Terracotta-finish pillars, carved wooden details, alpana patterns and a red-and-white palette frame the pandal. The “From the Earth” theme honours the tradition of shaping the Goddess’s idol from clay, connecting the celebration to the material, craft and cultural memory of Bengal. Unlike Durga Pandals in the city, the Nexus Select Citywalk also offers different activities for the kids to elevate the festive celebration a notch higher.

Visitors Praise Authentic 'Pujo' Vibe

Nilesh Bhattacharjee, who arrived at the Durga Pandal in the Nexus Select Citywalk, praised the Goddess Durga idol calling it "authentic" and "beautiful." While talking to ANI, Nilesh said, "Actually, I saw Nexus Select City Walk on Instagram, so I came here. The place is really very beautiful. I saw the idol of Goddess Durga, and it's very authentic. The surroundings are very sweet and very generous. I was really happy and satisfied when I came here, and I'm really loving the place. He added, "It's actually giving a glimpse of West Bengal. I'm really happy. I was even telling my friend that the place is really beautiful and very authentic, so I'm really happy. I am a big fan of melas during pujas, and I came here for the mela, and then I saw the idol and the idol is really satisfying because of the decoration, the designs they have done."

Payal Ghosh, a professional photgrapher, visiting pandal was in awe of the decoration and beauty of Goddess Durga idol. "The goddess Durga is larger than life. Absolutely, it's a true depiction. Looking at it, it's not just devotion, it's magnificent. It feels really good, and it's really nice. The artistic vibe that you guys have created is so true and very ethnic and authentic. I really liked this. Thank you especially us non-resident Goans who are far from home and away from the city," said Payal while talking to ANI.

Sapna Rai Chowdhary couldn't contain her happiness after visiting the pandal. Hailing from Kolkata, Sapna was in awe of the Goddess Durga idol. "I've come from Kolkata. My daughter lives here. I've come here to see the Durga Puja. It looks very beautiful. This pandal-like setup for the goddess's idol, it's extra nice, very nice. I am feeling happy. It feels really good. The goddess's idol, everything combined looks really good. It reminds me of Kolkata," said Sapna while talking to ANI.

One of the visitors, Rohit, came in traditional Bengali attire to celebrate the Durga Puja at Nexus Citywalk Durga Pandal. While talking to ANI, Rohit said, "The decor is very much from Bengal, the idol is very beautiful, it is exactly you know how Bengalis do it. And I am also dressed up as Bengalis do, and we are getting the complete poja vibe one should be getting at a pojo pandal, and yeah, I am very happy about it."

A New Cultural Hub for the City

Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Select Malls, described the Durga Pandal as an "opportunity" to bring Bengal traditions and culture to a wider audience. “With Delhi NCR’s first Durga Pujo pandal at Nexus Select Citywalk, we see an opportunity to create a significant new cultural gathering place for the city. Mrinmayee takes its cues from the earth from which the Goddess is shaped, the artistry of Bishnupur and the courtyards where generations have celebrated Pujo. These references give the experience its character and meaning. For us, the significance lies in bringing these traditions into a contemporary public space with care and respect, allowing people to participate in them and introducing a wider audience to Bengal’s cultural richness,” said Nishank Joshi as quoted in a press note.

Immersive Cultural Experience

The pandals consist of traditional dhakis, aarti, pushpanjali, bhog and dhunuchi naach alongside Sindoor Khela and Bijoya celebrations. Baul and folk performances, Rabindra Sangeet evenings and a Bengali writers’ and poets’ meet celebrate Bengal’s musical and literary heritage. Visitors can explore its flavours through a “Taste of Bengal” food offering, while alpana, terracotta and craft workshops, together with Durga katha storytelling for children, make Mrinmayee a celebration to participate in, discover and return to throughout the festive season, as per the press note. (ANI)