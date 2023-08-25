National Film Awards 2023: Here's how Anupam Kher reacted to Allu Arjun, 'The Kashmir Files' winning titles

At the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday, August 24, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' took home the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. The lead actor of the movie, Anupam Kher, expressed satisfaction on the microblogging website X (formerly known as Twitter), hours after the news went viral. He did, however, add that it would have been fantastic if he had also taken home the Best Actor prize for this film. For those who are unaware, Allu Arjun received the Best Actor National Award for the film 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. पर अगर सारी ख्वाहिशें पूरी हो जाये तो आगे काम करने का मज़ा और उत्साह कैसे आएगा।चलिए! Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!" he tweeted.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote: “I am in America and I started receiving calls from my friends from where I came to know that ‘The Kashmir Files’ has won the 69th National Film Awards in the category of National Integration Award. National Award is the prestigious award of India. Since starting I have been saying that The Kashmir Files is not my film and I was the only medium. This award I am dedicating on behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists especially to the Kashmiri Hindus and besides that, in the whole corner of the world the Hindus who are facing terrorism, and this film is their voice, their sufferings so it belongs to them," his statement.

