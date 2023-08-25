Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Film Awards 2023: Here's how Anupam Kher reacted to Allu Arjun, 'The Kashmir Files' winning titles

    At the 69th National Film Awards, 'The Kashmir Files' was presented with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.
     

    National Film Awards 2023: Here's how Anupam Kher reacted to Allu Arjun, 'The Kashmir Files' winning titles ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    At the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday, August 24, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' took home the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. The lead actor of the movie, Anupam Kher, expressed satisfaction on the microblogging website X (formerly known as Twitter), hours after the news went viral. He did, however, add that it would have been fantastic if he had also taken home the Best Actor prize for this film. For those who are unaware, Allu Arjun received the Best Actor National Award for the film 'Pushpa: The Rise'

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film

    Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. पर अगर सारी ख्वाहिशें पूरी हो जाये तो आगे काम करने का मज़ा और उत्साह कैसे आएगा।चलिए! Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!" he tweeted.

    Vivek Agnihotri wrote: “I am in America and I started receiving calls from my friends from where I came to know that ‘The Kashmir Files’ has won the 69th National Film Awards in the category of National Integration Award. National Award is the prestigious award of India. Since starting I have been saying that The Kashmir Files is not my film and I was the only medium. This award I am dedicating on behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists especially to the Kashmiri Hindus and besides that, in the whole corner of the world the Hindus who are facing terrorism, and this film is their voice, their sufferings so it belongs to them," his statement.

    Also Read: National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon win best actress award

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kusha Kapila finally breaks silence on 'dating' rumours with Arjun Kapoor after divorce vma

    Kusha Kapila finally breaks silence on 'dating' rumours with Arjun Kapoor after divorce

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS

    Dream Girl 2 LEAKED Ayushmann Ananya Panday film is out on Tamilrockers Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Dream Girl 2 LEAKED: Ayushmann, Ananya Panday’s film is out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS RBA

    Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS RBA

    Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Moto G84 5G likely to debut in September may feature 120Hz refresh rate display reports gcw

    Moto G84 5G likely to debut in September, may feature 120Hz refresh rate display

    Football Luis Rubiales poised to resign as RFEF President amidst kiss controversy osf

    Luis Rubiales poised to resign as RFEF President amidst kiss controversy

    Kusha Kapila finally breaks silence on 'dating' rumours with Arjun Kapoor after divorce vma

    Kusha Kapila finally breaks silence on 'dating' rumours with Arjun Kapoor after divorce

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS

    PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon