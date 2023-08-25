Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS

    Bedurulanka 2012 Twitter review: The film features Kartikeya Gummakonda, released in Telugu theatres globally on August 25. Neha Shetty, of DJ Tillu fame, plays the female lead in the movie.
     

    Bedurulanka 2012: The movie analyses people's morals during the paranoia about the world's end on December 21, 2012. Throughout the story, while some selfish village men try to profit by using fear, the protagonist makes them realise and confess their actions. Clax wrote and directed Bedurulanka 2012. Mani Sharma created the full score for the film. When the trailer was published, hopes for the film skyrocketed.

    Following the film's theatrical release, Bedurulanka 2012 has been labelled a comeback film for Kartikeya Gummakonda, who enchanted Telugu film audiences with prior blockbusters such as RX 100, etc. Neha Shetty, along with comedians Ajay Ghosh and Satya, have received excellent feedback for their performances.

    Story of Bedurulanka 2012 
    The film's narrative and characters are set in the fictitious town of Bedurulanka. It delves into the villagers' morals during the paranoia surrounding the reports of the end of the world on the fateful December 21, 2012. While some desire to make hay while the sun shines, other terrifying things worry the people. What occurs in Bedurulanka? is being filmed for a huge screen.

    Bedurulanka 2012 review:
    A few eager filmgoers who enjoy viewing comic thrillers and any fascinating Telugu cinema have purchased tickets to the earliest accessible Bedurulanka 2012 showings. They couldn't conceal their enthusiasm at being able to view it before the rest of the group. The twitterati rushed to their individual accounts to offer their thoughts on Bedurulanka 2012. Here are a few such tweets to help you decide whether or not to see the movie this weekend.

    Cast of Bedurulanka 2012 
    The film stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Neha Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, Satya, LB Sriram, Goparaju Ramana, Getup Srinu, Divya Narni, and Jabardasth Ram Prasad, among others. 

    Crew for Bedurulanka 2012 
    Clax co-wrote and directed the film. Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni produced the movie under the name of Loukya Entertainments. Mani Sharma, a well-known musician, composed the film's full background soundtrack and music. Viplav Nyshadam was the Bedurulanka 2012 editor. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu and Sunny Kurapati turned the camera on.

