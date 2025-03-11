What made Jeff Bezos say, 'I don't care what it costs, get rid of her,' in the battle for James Bond?

Read Full Article

Amazon has acquired full control of the James Bond franchise after a billion-dollar deal to buy out longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The move comes after tensions between the tech giant and the Bond stewards reached a breaking point—sparked, in part, by Broccoli allegedly calling Amazon executives 'fucking idiots' in a Wall Street Journal article.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was infuriated by the remark and reportedly gave a blunt directive: "I don’t care what it costs, get rid of her." That order set in motion a massive buyout deal, severing Broccoli and Wilson's decades-long control over 007.

End of an era: Broccoli and Wilson’s Bond legacy

Barbara Broccoli, 64, inherited EON Productions—the company behind Bond—from her father, legendary producer Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli, in 1995. Alongside her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, she guided the franchise through its modern renaissance, particularly with Daniel Craig's tenure as 007. Skyfall became the first Bond film to surpass $1 billion at the box office, cementing their influence over the brand.

However, their relationship with Amazon soured after the tech giant’s $8.5 billion purchase of MGM in 2022. Amazon executives pushed for spinoffs and television adaptations, but Broccoli and Wilson resisted, insisting Bond belonged exclusively on the big screen. Wilson was diplomatic about the issue, saying, "We just try to focus on making good pictures, and it takes time." Broccoli was more direct: "Bond TV shows are not something we've ever wanted to do."

What's next for 007 under Amazon?

With Wilson planning retirement and Broccoli unwilling to battle studio executives alone, they ultimately agreed to sell. Amazon reportedly pitched spinoff ideas centered around MI6 secretary Moneypenny and CIA ally Felix Leiter, but the former producers rejected them outright.

Now, for the first time in nearly 30 years, Bond's future is entirely in the hands of Amazon, raising concerns among fans. With no new actor cast since Daniel Craig departed and no film in production since No Time to Die six years ago, the franchise is at a crossroads.

Industry experts warn that while Amazon's takeover eliminates the Broccoli-Wilson family's rigid creative control, it also erases institutional knowledge that made Bond successful for decades. The question remains: will Amazon revolutionize 007 or dilute it with excessive content?

