According to an SEC filing, Bezos adopted a trading plan to sell up to 25 million shares of Amazon over a period ending on May 29, 2026.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will sell shares of the company worth approximately $4.67 billion over the next year, according to the latest SEC filing.

The regulatory filing showed that Bezos adopted a trading plan to sell up to 25 million shares of Amazon over a period ending on May 29, 2026. Based on Friday’s price of about $187 apiece, the shares would be worth $4.67 billion.

According to a Financial Times report, Bezos sold over $13.4 billion of Amazon shares in 2024.

The filing comes as the retail giant flagged disruption and uncertainty from tariffs in the near term in its latest quarterly earnings report.

Amazon stated that its outlook may be materially affected by many factors, such as tariffs and trade policies, currency fluctuations, and recessionary fears.

The company has been in the news recently after it drew the White House's ire over a report stating the retail giant plans to display the impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs next to the total price of products on its website.

Amazon later issued a clarification stating the plan was never approved. "The team that runs our ultra-low-cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and is not going to happen,” the company stated.

Amazon shares traded 0.38% lower on Friday. The stock has declined 14% in 2025 but gained over 2% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<