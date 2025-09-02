Kalyani Priyadarshan’s powerful performance in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has left audiences in awe. Netizens are now drawing parallels between the actress and Gal Gadot, calling her India’s very own Wonder Woman.

Mollywood actress Kalyani Priyadarshan features in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, where she is hailed as India's first female superhero for mainstream cinema, which is a great milestone for Malayalam cinema. This film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Dominic Arun, wherein Kalyani portrays Chandra or Kalliyankattu Neeli, a vampiric guardian from Kerala folklore. The film has managed to gratify the audience with its visualization and innovative concept.

About Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani was born on April 5, 1993, in Chennai and belongs to a family of films. Her father is a filmmaker named Priyadarshan and her mother an actress named Lissy. She received her degree in architecture from Parsons School of Design and later attended acting classes in theatre. Kalyani made her Tollywood debut with Hello (2017) and received the Filmfare South Award for Best Female Debut. She has marked her presence in many Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films such as Chitralahari, Hero, Varane Avashyamund, Hridayam, and Bro Daddy.

Netizens Compare Kalyani Priyadarshan With Gal Gadot

Her performance in Lokah has been embraced unanimously. The strong interval block and her layered portrayal of Chandra, both fierce and vulnerable, really touched the audiences. The filmmaking, along with strong storytelling, truly put the film above other regional projects.

From Kerala To Box Office Glory

Produced on a budget of ₹35 crores, Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra opened with record-breaking earnings, raking in ₹50 crores over its first weekend and cementing its place amongst the biggest Malayalam hits of 2025. The audience reactions showcase the strong drawing power of a female superhero maiden story in Indian cinema.

The Gal Gadot Comparison Explained

Kalyani is being referred to by journalists and fans as "India's Gal Gadot," comparing her to the global wonder of Wonder Woman. During press meet interactions, Kalyani graciously considered the comparison as "great compliments," attributing the success to the tremendous amount of hard work and passion that went into it rather than making a direct comparison.

Kalyani Priyadarshan with Mollywood Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra, truly paves the path, as a female superhero in Indian cinema, for her to rise as a powerful performer. From resonating with the audiences based on a courageous performance to critical appreciation, her 'Gal Gadot' compared stand not just as admiration but as recognition of her transformative presence on screen.