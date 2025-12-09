Netflix’s late-night letter to its 300 million subscribers has sparked major curiosity about its planned acquisition of Warner Bros. While the announcement is massive, the platform reassured users that nothing will change immediately.

In the late-night letter, Netflix, one of the largest global giants, informed its audience about the acquisition of Warner Bros., one of the biggest ever in entertainment mergers. The streaming behemoth promised its 300 million subscribers that nothing would change at the moment even as one waited in excitement for what could become the biggest content library ever.

Netflix Issues Important Update to Subscribers

The letter from Netflix emphasized, "We have more steps to complete before the deal is closed. You'll hear from us when we have more to share." It also contains this: "However, we will remain independent at the moment." Netflix's Help Centre also assures consumers that membership plans are unchanged, and popular Warner Bros. titles will not appear on the platform for a little while.

Netflix Justifies Merger as 'Pro-Consumer'

During an investor call, Sarandos expressed full confidence in the acquisition. He described the merger at that time as ''pro-consumer, pro-innovation, pro-worker, pro-creator, pro-growth'', and emphasised that a future Netflix-Warner Bros.-combined entity would be far superior to either of them alone.

If ratified by the regulators, what was once a lone tentacle-snarling monster will join up with another monster tentacle to aggregate some of the most resounding icons associated with Warner Bros. franchises, such as Harry Potter, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Casablanca, and the DC Universe, with Netflix's global hits such as Stranger Things, Wednesday, Bridgerton, Squid Game, and the upcoming KPop Demon Hunters.

Despite all this buzz and the massive you-know-whats online, Netflix made it clear that it would actually take time before the merger can be completed. Subscribers should not expect a combined content library before December 2026, which is likely going to be the earliest date for closing.

A Transparent Letter to Viewers

Hi (Subscriber's Name),

We recently announced that Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. This unites our leading entertainment service with Warner Bros.’ iconic stories, bringing some of the world’s most beloved franchises like Harry Potter, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Casablanca, Game of Thrones and the DC Universe together with Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton and KPop Demon Hunters.

What’s changing?

Nothing is changing today. Both streaming services will continue to operate separately. We have more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals. You’ll hear from us when we have more to share. In the meantime, we hope you’ll continue to enjoy watching as much as you want, whenever you want - all on your current membership plan.

We know you might have questions. Check out our Help Center for more information or contact us at any time.

Thank you for choosing Netflix. We’re committed to bringing you more great TV shows, movies, games and live programming.

The Netflix team