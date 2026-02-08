Nepal bid farewell to veteran actor Sunil Thapa, 68, renowned as the greatest villain in Nepali cinema. The actor, who also worked in Bollywood films like 'Mary Kom', passed away in Kathmandu and was cremated at Pashupatinath.

A Nation Pays Tribute

On Sunday, hundreds of his fellow actors, as well as those who worked alongside him, stood in line at the Film Development Board to pay their last respects. Members of the film fraternity were also seen at the Pashupatinath Crematorium late Sunday afternoon, where Thapa was given his final farewell.

Two sitting Nepali ministers arrived at the crematorium, located next to the sacred Bagmati River and beneath the Pashupatinath Temple, where they draped Thapa's body with the national flag. A postmortem was performed earlier in the morning at the family's request.

At Pashupatinath, his son, Anmol, performed the rituals alongside Thapa's wife, Rajani Limbu, and their daughter. Except for Thapa, the rest of his family members live in Mumbai, India.

A Legacy of Redefined Villainy

Thapa had been actively involved in both Nepali and Indian cinema for decades, and his untimely death has left the entire Nepali arts and film fraternity in shock. He was widely respected for bringing depth, recognition, and dignity to antagonistic roles in Nepali films, earning acclaim comparable to that of lead actors.

He was especially popular for his iconic role as 'Rate Kaila,' which became one of the most memorable villains in Nepali cinema.

Through his strong screen presence and distinctive acting style, Thapa carved out a unique place for himself in the film industry.

A Multifaceted Career: From Mumbai to Kathmandu

Thapa's career wasn't confined to Nepal alone. In addition to his work in Nepali cinema, he earned recognition in Indian films and television series, where his performances won him audiences across borders.

Born on May 19, 1957, Thapa contributed to acting, modeling, sports, and various aspects of the film industry. He began his professional life as a model, working in Mumbai in the 1970s for prominent brands, including Binny and Mafatlals. In those early years, he also played competitive football, representing ICL Club Bombay and Orkay Sports Club. While modeling, he worked as a photojournalist for Junior Statesman magazine and covered Bhutan's 1974 coronation ceremony.

He made his Bollywood debut in 1981 with the Hindi film 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye,' a major commercial success that introduced him to Indian audiences. He later returned to Nepal and rose to prominence with the release of Chino, a landmark Nepali film that secured his place in the country's cinematic history. It was Chino that transformed him into a household name. His portrayal of the antagonist "Ratey Kaila" was both unsettling and magnetic, earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The character became so iconic that Thapa was often recognized more by the role's name than his own.

Though he became synonymous with villainous roles, Thapa resisted being typecast. He portrayed antagonists not as exaggerated figures of evil, but as intelligent, psychologically complex individuals shaped by power, pride, and circumstance. His performances lent villains credibility and depth, altering how conflict was portrayed in Nepali cinema.

In 2014, he appeared as a boxing coach in the Bollywood film Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra. The role earned him a Filmfare Award nomination and further established his reputation in Indian cinema. Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra remembered her time with the late actor Sunil Thapa during the shoot of Mary Kom, where Thapa played the role of Priyanka's coach. She wrote, "You will always be my Coach, Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories. Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time when I was broken. Rest in peace, Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones."

Final Curtain Call

Over the decades, "Rate Kaila," the evergreen villain of Nepali cinema, appeared in more than 138 Nepali films, beginning with Masal in 1985. His most recent release was Eklo, while Ram Naam Satya remains his final completed film. Another film, Pahad, directed by Tulsi Ghimire, is awaiting release.

Thapa passed away while undergoing treatment at the Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu. According to the hospital, he was brought in unconscious, and after an ECG, doctors confirmed his death. (ANI)